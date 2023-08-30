Elections Committee Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), William Yamoah, has said Alan Kyerematen has not provided any statement to the committee.

Nevertheless, he emphasized that all election-related issues would be addressed following the established party protocols and regulations.

Mr Yamoah on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, assured that a comprehensive report encompassing incidents of assaults and other matters would be meticulously compiled.

He underlined the party’s reliance on its constitution to navigate these matters and consolidate information for the National Council’s review.

Moreover, the committee aimed to propose recommendations for the way forward.

During the conference, a multitude of accusations and claims were made.

Notably, Mr Kyerematen, one of the candidates, criticised an alleged attack on his North East Regional Coordinator after the election.

He contended that the assault was unjustified and unnecessary, as his representative had committed no wrongdoing at the voting center.

The purpose of this congress was to select five presidential aspirants for the forthcoming party primaries scheduled for November this year.

Alan Kyerematen damns assault of campaign coordinator, demands action

Alan to be invited for ‘one-on-one’ engagement

Alan’s boy reacts to outcome of Super Delegates Conference