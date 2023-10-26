Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei has expressed his desire to become President of Ghana in the near future.

Taking to Instagram, he drew inspiration from America’s first Black President, Barrack Obama, and believed his dream would one day become a reality.

“No matter how hard I try to avoid the calling, everything shows I have to be the president someday, that’s why my friends in the game don’t want to support me.. But what is written is written… Obama couldn’t pay for his parking tickets, 2 years later he became the president of 🇺🇸.. Investors please gather here ooo.. With God everything is possible. Have a blessed week Fam,” he wrote.

The announcement to vie for the highest office of the land has courted both support and skepticism from fans and colleagues.

Whiles some praise him for his ambition, others questioned his qualifications and readiness for such a significant political role.

Check out his post:

