Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei, has said APC and Tinubu’s win in the Nigeria election means the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) can retain power in the 2024 elections.

Despite not giving any clear points to buttress his prediction, he indicated he sees that to be the dynamics.

The NPP loyalist, who campaigned for President Akufo-Addo in 2020, made the post on his Twitter page and has sparked a massive debate online.

“Just thinking ooo, if APC retains power and Tinubu becomes President this means NPP will also retain power!! Dynamics (laughing emoji),” he tweeted.

The actor and other celebrities endorsed the NPP’s ‘4 More To Do More’ campaign in the 2020 elections.

Bola Tinubu has been declared President-elect by the International National Electoral Commission.

According to the results, the 70-year-old veteran won by 36%.

His main rival Atiku Abubakar polled 29% and Peter Obi 25%.

Mr Tinubu, who saw off a divided opposition party and a youth-backed third-party candidate, is set to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Tinubu is one of Nigeria’s richest politicians and based his campaign on his record of rebuilding the biggest city, Lagos when he was governor.

He was nevertheless defeated in the city by Mr Obi, a relative newcomer who mobilised the support of many young people, especially in urban areas, shaking up the country’s two-party system.

Mr Tinubu won most other states in his home region of the southwest, where he is known as a “political godfather”.

He campaigned for the presidency under the slogan: “It’s my turn”.

He succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari who is stepping down after two terms in office, marked by economic stagnation and growing insecurity around the country – from an Islamist insurgency in the north-east to a nationwide crisis of kidnapping for ransom and separatist attacks in the south-east.