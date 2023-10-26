Hearts of Oak head coach, Martin Koopman has pleaded for patience and time following their poor start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

After five matches played, the Phobians have just one win, scoring once with an outstanding game.

Hearts was expected to hit the ground running under the Dutch manager having impressed during pre-season.

However, there has been very little or no improvement thus far with the club’s fans growing frustrated with each game that passes by.

“I see performance and I’m proud of them. I think we need time because the players are young,” he said.

“We have players between the ages of 19 and 21, so we need time,” Koopman added.

Hearts of Oak, who sit 16th on the summit with five points will hope to return to winning ways when they travel to DUN’s Park to face Bibiani Gold Stars on Sunday in the matchday seven games.

