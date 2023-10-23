Owner and life patron of Nations FC, Dr Kwame Kyei has appealed for calm after angry supporters of Asante Kotoko vandalised his sports complex at Abrankese in the Ashanti region.

The game turned chaotic after irate Asante Kotoko fans expressed their frustration about the 2-2 draw by destroying seats at the stadium.

The tension escalated when a late penalty was awarded to the Premier League debutants which sparked outrage among visiting supporters.

In protest of the penalty call, some fans ripped seats from the stadium stands and threw them onto the pitch.

However, Dr Kyei, who is a former Asante Kotoko Board Chairman condemned the actions of the Kotoko fans.

“Asante Kotoko is my team and I cannot deny that. What happened yesterday was unfortunate. If Kotoko fans were not pleased with something they saw, they should have allowed the officials to work according to the law but for them to destroy chairs and to be throwing water on the pitch was unfortunate,” he told Light FM.

He pledged to fix the damaged chairs but charged fans not to repeat such acts in the game of football.

“Nations FC is a new team that is growing and with the stadium we have built, it can motivate some people to also do something similar but what happened yesterday can discourage those people.

We have to condemn what happened and let us hope this will not happen again. I cannot attribute what happened to the entire Asante Kotoko fan base. We will replace the damaged chairs at the stadium because the stadium is also for Asante Kotoko and Asanteman. Let us stay in peace and unity” Dr. Kyei stated.

“What happened was unfortunate and we must condemn it because we need Asanteman and Ghana to develop. Let us hope that what we saw yesterday will not happen again because we don’t want to experience another May 9 in Ghana football again,” he added.

This incident was one of four separate cases of hooliganism that occurred over the weekend, with similar incidents reported in Dormaa, Tamale, and Dawu.

Nations FC will be hosted by Medeama SC in the matchday seven games at Akoon Park.

