The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has revealed that, even though he excelled in his ‘A’ level exams, he was denied admission by the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

According to him, having made aggregate nine, he was hopeful of gaining admission to the UGBS.

Dr. Adutwum however narrated that, contrary to his expectations, the school refused to offer him admission.

“I’ll tell you something briefly about my association with the University of Ghana Business School.

Graduating from high school after A level, I was yearning to come to School of Administration. I got aggregate nine and they rejected me. And I’ll never forget. I was looking forward.

I did A level management, and I had done Economics, and I was waiting anxiously to be accepted, maybe to be ahead of my friends who did Twi and Religious Studies and History; and they got accepted. I have forgiven you today.

Because today, I am addressing you as the Minister for Education. So I think you lost a famous alumnus. So I’ll look for ways to work with you, and to still feel like I’m part of this school”, he remarked.

The Education Minister made this revelation, while addressing a gathering at the launch of the School’s 60th Anniversary Celebration on Tuesday, May 11.

He congratulated the University of Ghana Business School, for its achievements and ‘stellar accomplishments’, as a unit in the University of Ghana, Legon.

Dr. Adutwum, said based on the history of the institution and its humble beginnings, he is happy about the current feat of the University of Ghana Business School, despite its challenges.

While commending the School on its successes, the sector Minister also stressed the need for the UGBS to consider innovate policies to meet the needs of modern times.

Dr. Adutwum, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Bosomtwe Constituency said, “These are exciting times. Exciting times because the pandemic has given us the opportunity to innovate. Now it’s time for our schools to be teaching lean management and all the things that make organisations work in the middle of crisis.

So innovative strategies in the approach that you bring to bear and the education of the people who come to you, will go a long way in helping redefine the storyline and future of our nation”.

The 60th Anniversary launch of the University of Ghana Business School, was organised at the R.S. Amegashie Auditorium of University of Ghana, on Tuesday, May 11, 2022.

The event was attended by some prominent members of the University community, persons from industry and academia, and a host of other patrons who graced the occasion in their numbers.

The special guest was the President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo; who was represented by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

On his part, the Vice President reiterated the need for the School, to continue to embrace technology in the discharge of its mandate.

“Even though the COVID-19 pandemic was devastating, it has provided us all the opportunity to leverage technology in order to build on our competitive advantage. You have the opportunity to expose your students to artificial intelligence and help them explore big data, and the internet of things to help position them as global citizens.

With technology, the Faculty should find different ways to actively engage students, experiential learning, gain-based learning and problem-based learning to help impart soft skills such as autonomy, creativity, leadership and effective collaboration.

These are in no doubt linked to the 21st century skills of critical thinking and problem-solving, collaboration, agility and adaptability, initiative, entrepreneurialism, effective oral and written communication, assessing and analyzing information and curiosity and imagination. These must become integral in your curriculum revisions going forward”, he admonished.

He further applauded the School, for its contributions to the academic discourse community, and expressed his well wishes ahead of the School’s 60th Anniversary Celebrations.

The theme for the launch of the Anniversary was, “Future of Business Education in Ghana: Reflecting on the 60-Year Experience of the University of Ghana Business School”.

The Chairperson for the event was the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo. She was however represented by the Pro Vice Chancellor from the Office of Research, Innovation and Development (ORID), Professor Felix Asante.

In attendance was also the Provost for the College of Humanities, Professor Daniel Ofori.

Other dignitaries included; a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Akilagpa Sawyerr and the Dean of the University of Ghana Business School, Professor Justice Nyigmah Bawole.