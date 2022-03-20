Days after social media influencer and bipolar ambassador Abena Korkor came out with a new set of list of men who have allegedly gone under the sheets with her, social media is yet to rest on the matter.

Although the self-styled sexual therapist has apologised for her actions after calling out ace male celebs in Ghana, media personality Nana Kwame Gyan says he doesn’t feel sorry for any of them if they have truly gone intimate with Abena Korkor.

According to him, any married man who went in for Abena Korkor already knew the consequences of their actions yet they decided to carry on.

I don’t want to agree she is breaking homes because they knew they were married and went in for her. You know you have a wife and you cheated on her and now you are having this pressure. But I am talking about her dragging their reputation.

He continued by registering the fact that Abena Korkor is destroying the name of these “victims” if they have truly not had any affair with her.

Talking about Stephen Appiah’s press release denying having any sexual adventure with Abena Korkor, Nana Kwame Gyan said it is in right direction to protect his brand.

If we were abroad, she could have destroyed many brand deals with some of these celebs. They would have erased it and that will affect their brand. If they are trying to ridicule your reputation like this, the company can call off the contract. Appiah is trying to protect his brand and future, he told host Mike 2 on the Adom FM Entertainment Hall show.

He, however, challenged Abena Korkor to bring out evidence to prove she has slept with these men.

There is no need to do an announcement and what evidence shows that she has slept with them? If she brings it out then we can settle it in court, he added.

