Fans and followers of comic actor, Clemento Suarez, cannot stop thanking God for his life after he shockingly revealed how he escaped death.

According to him, God spared his life and gave him a second chance to live again a year ago.

However, the comedian, born Clement Ashitey, did not disclose what exactly happened to him but indicated some people knew and reached out.

Taking to his Instagram page, he expressed appreciation to all and sundry for the care and love coupled with endless thanksgiving to God as he shares a photo.

He wrote: Exactly a year ago, God spared my life and gave me a second chance, He granted me another opportunity to live. I died but Jesus saved me. My testimony.

Those who knew, know.

Thank you, God. Thank you all my loved ones. God bless all who cared for me, who visited and all who prayed for me.