Ghanaian Reggae dancehall artiste and creative director, Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, known in showbiz as Epixode, has said he serves as an inspiration for most of the things he does for his music career.

According to him, he does things differently so as to stand out from other artistes.

“I as a person inspire most of what I write because I am one artiste who is much concerned about the kind of legacy I leave behind,” he noted.

“Looking at the fact that there is a certain legacy my mother left if my kid should grow 10 years now, will she be proud of the kind of songs that I have left?” Epixode added.

Stressing how important the kind of legacy he wants to leave behind is to him, he mentioned that he tends to be different from others.

“You see everybody is singing about parties, clubs, girls and I am singing about Nkrumah because I am more interested in the legacy I will leave behind”.

He emphasised on his source of inspiration saying “so the inspiration comes to me and then it always guides me in trying to put up good songs”.

He told Black I this in an interview on Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra show.

