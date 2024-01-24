Ghanaian actress, Mercy Asiedu has refuted reports claiming that she had passed.

The seasoned actress took to her TikTok page to prove to fans that she is alive and living large in the United States of America (USA).

Expressing her frustration, Mercy Asiedu called out Amazing TV, a YouTube channel, for allegedly spreading the rumours.

The actress was furious at the fear and panic the misinformation has caused to her family, friends and fans.

The Mercy Asiedu assured her fans and well-wishers that she is alive and healthy and urged them to dismiss the misleading reports.

