Ghana striker, Inaki Williams has arrived in Spain following the early exit of the Black Stars from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Spain-born player has rejoined his Athletic Bilbao teammates, gearing up for their upcoming Copa Del Rey quarter-final clash against Barcelona later tonight.

Despite a disappointing performance in the tournament in Cote d’Ivoire, Williams is determined to shift his focus and contribute to Athletic Bilbao’s pursuit of silverware this season.

Having scored only one goal for the national team since switching allegiance to Ghana in 2022, Williams is eager to make a positive impact in the domestic competition.

In contrast, the Black Stars endured a challenging Nations Cup campaign, securing only two points with a loss to Cape Verde and draws against Egypt and Mozambique.

In the aftermath of Ghana’s underwhelming display in Abidjan, the entire technical team of the Black Stars has been disbanded.

Looking ahead, the four-time African champions are set to resume action in March for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Inaki Williams has played 18 times for Athletic Bilbao and has scored 8 goals in the ongoing 2023/24 season.

