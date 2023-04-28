A 35-year-old Dandu Painter has allegedly set a man ablaze at Sehwi Bekwai in the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai municipality of the Western North Region for insulting his wife’s private part.

Per information gathered, the deceased, 39-year-old Kofi Kumi in an altercation with Dauda’s wife remarked that she has issues with personal hygiene.

Mother of the deceased, Yaa Oforiwaa, who witnessed the altercation told Adom News that her son bought alcohol on credit from Dandu’s wife and refused to pay, leading to her raining insults on him.

She added that Dandu’s wife brought the matter to the attention of all residents, and the deceased became a laughing stock thereon.

The teasing got the deceased angry and also insulted Dandu’s wife in the presence of other residents.

Eyewitnesses narrate that Dandu went irate when he was informed of the situation and rushed to a nearby filling station to buy petrol and turpentine, with which he set the deceased ablaze.

He was rushed to Greenshield Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect is, however, on the run after the issue was reported to the police.

Yaa Oforiwaa, therefore, appealed to the Sehwi Bekwai Police Command and IGP to arrest the suspect to face the full rigours of the law.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at Sehwi Ahweaso Hospital for preservation.

