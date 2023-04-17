Birthday wishes have poured in for renowned broadcast journalist, Benjamin Asante Darko, also known as Omanhene Kwabena Asante, as he celebrates his birthday on April 17.

To mark the occasion, the beloved broadcaster was treated to a surprise breakfast by his family and friends.

Prominent figures, including powerful men of God who graced the occasion prayed for Mr. Kwabena Asante and congratulated him on reaching another milestone in life.

Politicians, businessmen, colleague journalists and Ghanaians took to social media expressed gratitude to God for the broadcaster’s exemplary life.

Also, his wife, Mrs. Afiba Asante Darko, Director General of the National Lottery (NLA), Sammy Awuku and others called into Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme to extend their birthday wishes to the veteran journalist.

Below are some photos and videos from the celebration:

Omanhene Kwabena Asante birthday

