Aside her long spanning career, actress Jackie Appiah is one of the most notable personalities in the film industry owing to her solid brand which is nearly without blemish.

Unlike a few celebrities who have had their names linked to quite a number of scandals, Jackie has had a decent career over the years.

On how she had managed to live a controversy-free life, she revealed in a snippet of a yet-to-be aired interview on Accra-based TV3 monitored by Adomonline.com, that she has grown to learn that minding her business is key.

Though a tough task that is, in her opinion, the 39-year-old said she always reminds herself of her status of being in a limelight, for which she owes her fans some decorum.

“I’m naturally a cool person, always in my corner minding my own business. I love my job and I’m so passionate about it so I always want things to be perfect. I don’t want to make mistakes because I have a lot of people looking up to me.”

On days when she feels like losing her cool and finding it hard to stay positive, Jackie Appiah said she whispers to her inner self to deal with it and have patience.

“I always remember where I’m coming from so I see everyone as me so I relate to everyone the same way. When I am not in a good mood, I tell myself ‘it’s too late, you’re already there so deal with it’. I always have to relax and have patience,” she remarked.

Jackie Appiah became a household name in 2000 following her appearance in romantic sitcom, Things We Do For Love in which she played the role of Enyonam – a damsel in love with a calm guy in her neighborhood.

Prior to that she had starred in a few drama in school and church.

SEE ALSO