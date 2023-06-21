Self-acclaimed Ghana music landlord, Sarkodie, is unfazed by the noise on the streets of social media after he was dragged into Yvonne Nelson’s abortion saga.

Sarkodie’s top notch brand which he has protected over the years has been dented in a way that has got social media inundated with diverse comments.

He has been accused of impregnating actress Yvonne Nelson in 2010 and abandoning her during her abortion which she said is the most regrettable incident in her life.

The revelation has come to many as a surprise since there were no indications or reports of intimate relationship prior to the bombshell.

In the hours after the explosives news, Sarkodie went missing in action, leaving netizens to draw their own conclusions.

But, his latest post has been translated to be a coded reply to Yvonne Nelson.

Though he was flaunting his supreme shorts and matching footwear, the background music has snatched all the attention.

Borrowing words from Jay Cole’s 2014 banger, No Role Modelz, the rapper sent subliminal shots to whom-you-know that she’s shallow and she does not deserve to be saved.

Netizens who have caught on the shade have commented on social media, expressing full interest in the case.

Watch video below: