Prayers are still being said for Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu, who is still missing and is believed to be buried in the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey as a result of an earthquake there.

Ten days after the calamity hit, Ghanaians are still clinging to the slimmest of hopes that Christian Atsu is still alive and would be saved as soon as possible.

One aspect of Christian Atsu that has stood out is his generosity and humanitarian deeds.

Despite reaching the career highs of being a Chelsea player and winning the Most Valuable Player award in an AFCON tournament, the most dominant and fondest memories of Christian Atsu by most Ghanaians is the number of times he has reached out to the needy and came to the help of persons in unfortunate situations.

The latest person to celebrate this highly commendable aspect of Christian Atsu which has become the point of contact in prayers for him is celebrated actor and newscaster, Akrobeto.

In an episode of his ‘Real News’ show, Akrobeto joined thousands of Ghanaians fervently praying for Christian Atsu and revealed an instance where he became a beneficiary of Christian Atsu’s kind-heartedness.

Akrobeto disclosed that Christian Atsu once gifted him 800 euros through colleague actor, Kwaku Manu.

“I have seen Atsu on TV but never met him personally but he sent money to Kwaku Manu to give to me. He said he enjoyed the Real News as it became a source of entertainment for him while in Europe. Kwaku Manu told him I’m his uncle and he asked him to give me the money to show appreciation for the work I do. Someone close to him also called to check if I had received the money. I expressed my gratitude to him.

“I don’t know him but I was shocked by how he showed love to me. Quite recently he helped to free some prisoners. It cannot be confirmed that he is alive or dead but imagine what he is going through? It is very painful. Let’s all pray for him and stop the unnecessary speculations,” he said

Atsu, who plays for Turkish side Hatayspor, was trapped under the rubble after the February 6 earthquake that struck the southern part of the country and parts of Syria.

It has so far claimed the lives of over 35,000 across the two countries with the death toll continuing to mount. Many more thousands have also been injured while rescue efforts continue in earnest to find more survivors who may be under the rubble.

I wanted to jump from the 7th floor – Atsu’s team mate speaks

Where is my brother if you have found him? – Atsu’s twin sister demands