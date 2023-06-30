Barely a year after a residential toilet sunk into a galamsey pit killing a woman, another house has sunk into underground tunnels created by illegal miners at Odumase in the Asante Akyem Central municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Digging beneath homes for gold is common in the Odumasi town with residents sitting on tenterhooks with the fear of looming cave-ins.

Residents speak of constant blasting using explosives which is cracking up walls and threatening the collapse of buildings in the area.

ALSO READ: