Renowned Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, is finally putting an end to the swirling rumors about her alleged romantic involvement with influencer Enioluwa.

A recent video that surfaced online showed Hilda in the company of a mysterious man at a club, dispelling any speculation about her relationship status.

In the video, Hilda and the unidentified man were captured in a loved-up position as they enjoyed dancing together, exuding an air of happiness and carefreeness.

Despite their joyful demeanor, the mystery man’s face remained well hidden from view.

Fans and followers had been curious about the nature of Hilda’s connection with Enioluwa, but this new video clearly showcases her having a great time with someone else.

The Guinness World Record holder seems to be relishing her night out, putting an end to the speculations surrounding her personal life.

