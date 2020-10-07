Notorious highway robbers who terrorise commuters at Akyem Anyinasin and its environs in the Eastern Region have attacked and robbed members of the Church of Pentecost and other passengers.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at about 9:30 pm.

Some 14 of the victims, including women from three local assemblies of the church, were onboard a vehicle driven by one Elder Enock Ofori from the church’s district officers programme at Old Tafo Akyem to Akyem Anyinasin.

Deacon George Asare, one of the victims told Kasapa News, the highway robbers, numbering four, wielding guns and daggers, blocked the road and at gunpoint ordered their vehicle to stop which the driver complied.

He said the robbers forced them out of the vehicle to lie facedown on the road and surrender their mobile phones and monies to them.

Deacon Asare said monies bolted with by the robbers included church offerings.

“While we were returning from the church programme the armed robbers, numbering four, blocked the road and at gunpoint ordered us to come out of the vehicle and lie in prone position. They took away everything from us. Our monies including church offerings and mobile phones. They made us lie down for about an hour as they rob other cars, it was very traumatic.”

The armed robbers have been operating on the Akyem Anyinasin to Tafo, Tafo to Akyem Maase, and Asafo roads for many years now.

Their latest attack comes less than 72 hours after a similar attack on passengers on Anyinasin junction stretch of the Accra to Kumasi Highway Monday dawn.

Assembly Member for Akyem Anyinasin, Isaac Okyere, told Kasapa News residents are living in fear, therefore, appealed to the Inspector General of Police to intervene and deal with the robbers.

Source: Kasapafmonline