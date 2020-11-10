Ransford Afari, an expert pleasure massage therapist has shared from experience in his eleven years of a happy marriage, some things to look out for when selecting a life partner.

He started by mentioning character as one of the many important factors that one needs to consider. This was during an interview e.TV Ghana.

Ransford said, “When you see a woman and you happen to be interested in her, firstly, you approach her. At that moment, it is how you talk, that is, your character and the woman’s character that tells whether or not she is someone to spend a lifetime with.”

According to him, the character is one very important factor because as said in the Bible, “Character determines who a virtuous woman is, and not her beauty”. He quickly advised that during the period of dating, people should not ignore red flags in the hope that things will get better after marriage because they won’t.

Ransford counselled that people should consider getting to know the type of home that their partner was raised in, how he or she was raised, the family in which he or she comes from and how well they will accept the partner depending on their tribe and other differences.

He concluded on his final point that people should look out for partners who see the good in them and have the will to help them grow.