Ghanaian musician Jehoshaphat Kwabena Eshun, popularly known as Screwfaze, has recounted a foul incident that led to his stage name, ‘Skrewfaze’.

According to him, during his Senior High School days he had an encounter with one of his seniors, who attacked him with a screwdriver.

Narrating the incident in an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show on Hitz FM, the ‘Gbalagazaa’ hitmaker said “it all started on the basketball court.”

“I faked my senior in a game on the basketball court, and he was mocked by some friends and ladies who were present. Not knowing he was pained and decided to attack me with a screwdriver and when I turned my face he marked my forehead with it. So I was taken to Korle Bu Hospital to be treated,” he said.

After the incident, Skrewfaze said one of his favourite teachers got everyone calling him Skrewfaze after the said incident.

“My teacher said ‘Where is the guy who got his face screwed?’ and one of my friends, Basit, said, ‘Herh Screw face, where are you?’ and that was it.

“I was hearing Screwfaze everywhere, but I hated the name, and I was a rapper then,” he narrated.

After a hiatus, Skrewfaze is finally out with his new single, dubbed ‘Downfall’, produced by Jaywyse.

