Popular Kumawood actor Wayoosi has disclosed that his fellow actor and comedian Akabenezer, aka Dr Likee, inspired him to be consistent on his YouTube Channel.

He shared that after a month of uploading a video onto the channel, which Dr Likee helped him create, his subscribers skyrocketed, boosting his revenue.

In an interview on Zionfelix TV, Wayoosi revealed that after that first month of uploading videos, he made over GH₵20,000, more than he made from acting movies.

Sharing more background stories of how Dr Likee influenced him to revamp his YouTube Channel, he said that they went to an event at Sehwi, and Dr Likee asked him about the progress of his YouTube Channel.

Wayoosi then responded with an excuse saying that playing roles in movies takes a bigger portion of his time.

At that moment, Dr Likee made someone shoot a video for him, which he uploaded on his channel and urged him to be consistent. “My YouTube Channel is more than the World Cup. It has helped me a lot.

“I won’t lie to you; the money I have made from YouTube, I’ve never seen some before.”

