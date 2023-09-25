Former Deputy Minister of Transport Joyce Bawah Mogtari has taken on a tweep who tried impugning her integrity.

The Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama had on the social media platform X wrote “Where are the big boys and girls of yesterday, occupiers and bulls of ‘hard work’ who were literally critiquing everything Mills/Mahama/NDC and now see nothing wrong with our country? The jocular and comical “I am the best performing VP” @MBawumia surprisingly has not been able to meet with or to engage with the protesters of #occupyjulorbihouse to at least defend his stewardship as chairman of the Police Council and head of the EMT. What a useless, no solid team!

But one ‘Sewing Machine’ replied “All this be settings. You don’t love Ghana. You came and did worse. You will come and steal more. You are just doing politics. You and them are no different”

Ms Joyce Bawa who did not take kindly to the allegations hit back hard.

“Have I ever stolen anything from you or your family please! If so let’s know so I can return it to. Don’t come to my page if you have no useful contribution to make! Considering the plunder, grant, and corruption under Akufo Addo/ Bawumia this is regrettable coming from a paid NPP activist!”