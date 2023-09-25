Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy is making waves across the globe, and his latest stop is in Australia.

The artiste took to social media to share an exciting update with his fans – a meet-up with American rapper Swae Lee, ahead of his highly anticipated concert in Australia.

In a tweet that has since gone viral, Stonebwoy wrote, “We have work to do, Time No Dey… Positive movements! Australia 🇦🇺 We dey Road. @SwaeLee”.

The tweet left fans on social media buzzing in anticipation.

Stonebwoy and Swae Lee meet ahead of their Australian performances

Stonebwoy is set to perform in Australia on Sunday, October 1, 2023. This concert promises to be a night to remember for music enthusiasts in Australia, as Stonebwoy brings his unique Afrobeat and dancehall fusion to the stage.

Also, Stonebwoy is also booked to perform at the “Promiseland” event, a music extravaganza set to take place from September 30 to October 1, 2023, at Doug Jennings Park in the Gold Coast.

This event boasts of an impressive lineup of music stars, including Davido, Arya Starr, Koffee, Stefflon Don, and many more.

