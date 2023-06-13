Compassion Ghana has called on the government to roll out a comprehensive monitoring tool to ensure the sustenance of trees planted as part of the Green Ghana celebration.

At an event to commemorate the third edition of the initiative launched in 2021, the National Director of Compassion International Ghana, Kobina Yeboah Okyere, last Friday emphasised the importance of effectively monitoring the tree planting exercise.

He stated that monitoring must become an integral part of the initiative to ensure the achievement of its afforestation goals.

Mr Okyere further announced Compassion Ghana’s mission to plant a tree for each participant enrolled in their programme, which currently stands at over 97,000 individuals.

The distinguished event held at the Afienya District Police command was attended by the Nene Tetteh Afutu III, Chief of Afienya; Chief Superintendent Emmanuel Nana Ofori, District Police Commander of Afienya; Reverend Raymond Afutu Nartey of Immanuel Methodist, Afienya; and Chief Imam of Afienya, Imam Amadu Rufai Alhassan.

The District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Emmanuel Nana Ofori, commended Compassion International Ghana and its church partners for their initiative in monitoring the planted trees.

He encouraged the adoption of this mechanism to ensure accountability in future tree-planting exercises.

The dignitaries present at the durbar, after delivering their remarks, actively participated in the planting of additional seedlings and monitoring those sown a year ago at the same venue.

The annual Green Ghana Day initiative was introduced by President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2021 to combat deforestation and address climate change.

Two years later, it is rapidly gaining traction as a beloved tradition in the Ghanaian calendar with nationwide support.

As part of this ambitious afforestation programme, Compassion Ghana and its partners joined forces in 2022 to distribute and plant over 18,000 seedlings.

During the 2023 celebration, CIGH took the opportunity to reflect on the impact of these seedlings and unveiled a comprehensive monitoring tool, revealing the survival of 8,030 trees out of the 16,670 seedlings planted.

Compassion International Ghana is a Christ-centered organization dedicated to transformative child advocacy and holistic child development, encompassing physical, cognitive, socio-emotional, and spiritual aspects. Their focus lies particularly on ‘releasing children from poverty in Jesus’ name’.

Through their church partners and global sponsors, Compassion Ghana aims to break the cycle of hardship by equipping children with the skills and resources necessary to improve their social standing and benefit their communities.

Operating as part of the global brand Compassion International, headquartered in Colorado Springs, United States, Compassion Ghana stands committed to their mission of creating lasting positive change in the lives of Ghanaian children.

