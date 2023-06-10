Asantehene leads tree planting in Kumasi as part of Green Ghana Day initiative 

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Friday, joined the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, to plant trees to mark this year’s Green Ghana Day initiative.





The Ministry is seeking to plant over 10 million ornamental and economic trees in a day to restore forests and mitigate the impact of climate change.

Speaking on the sustainability of the project, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio enjoined Ghanaians to help protect the planted trees.

The Asantehene planted his tree at the Kumasi Royal Gold Park to commemorate the Green Ghana Day.

The event forms part of the government’s drive to aggressively restore degraded lands and depleted forest reserves.

Touching on the sustainability of the project, Deputy Minister for Lands, Benito Owusu-Bio, said the project will be more sustainable in the coming years.

“We are working on protecting these plants. As we do our very best, every individual must also protect the plants so that we would be able to sustain them,” he said.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, highlighted the importance of Green Ghana Day.

“We have been destroying our forests by cutting down trees and that has a very negative impact on us as human beings. This project will be very beneficial to the generations ahead,” he added.

Regional Manager at the Forestry Commission, Clement Omari, said the nurturing of the planted trees remains a priority.

“We will not let these trees die just like that without protecting them. We will make sure that we nurture them until they mature. This is our biggest priority as we plant over 10 million trees today,” he touted.