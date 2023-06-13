Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah Esq, lawyer for Charles Bissue, the former secretary to the inter-ministerial committee on Illegal mining, has refuted claims that he stated his client would not surrender when served by the Special Prosecutor.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Monday, he clarified that his client had not been served any warrant from the office of the Special Prosecutor and emphasized that he never instructed his client to disregard the court order.

“I was perplexed as to why the Special Prosecutor had a warrant but had not served Charles, and I never stated that my client should ignore the warrant,” he explained.

Lawyer Baffour Awuah, as an officer of the court, emphasised his commitment to upholding legal processes: “I am a practitioner of the law, and it is my livelihood. I would never advise him not to turn himself in.”

He expressed his astonishment at the criticism he faced, both in the media and on radio, regarding his alleged statement.

“My entire statement revolved around the fact that my client had not been served, not about advising him to disrespect a court order. So, I am shocked that people are accusing me of that. If you accuse me, it means you are spreading falsehoods,” he asserted.

Lawyer Baffour Awuah stated that he refrained from commenting on the matter, except for when reports surfaced claiming that he would prevent his client from surrendering.

He believed it was necessary to speak up and clear his name.

These comments follow a rebuke from the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyabeng, who criticized Lawyer Baffour Awuah for suggesting that his client would not surrender despite the court order.

Mr. Agyabeng emphasized that his office treats every individual equally during investigations and that no one is presumed innocent.

However, he acknowledged that if an investigation finds no evidence of corruption against an accused person, they would be released.

ALSO READ:

Charles Bissue ‘chases’ OSP for documents

Charles Bissue will not turn himself in despite court order for his arrest –…

Special Prosecutor secures court order to arrest Charles Bissue