The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has arrested managers of some hardware and general merchandise shops in the Awoshie-Anyaa and Ablekuma enclave over non-compliance with Value Added Tax (VAT) regulations.

This was during an unannounced task force visit to the area on Tuesday.

At Ablekuma, the affected shops were Kelon Mall, Tiealet Wholesale, and Brigail Enterprise.

The shops within the Awoshie-Anyaa market also included VKand T Trading Enterprise, Freemago Enterprise, Molla Enterprise, Delcam FB Stationery, Abi Ventures, Jomulet Enterprises, and Yemez Ventures.

Adom News‘ Kwame Kulenu, who joined the task force for the exercise, reported tempers were high, coupled with resistance on the part of some of the traders who faulted GRA for non-compliance.

Addressing the media, the Assistant Commissioner of GRA and Head of the Accra Central Enforcement Unit, Joseph Annan, explained that the exercise is part of efforts by the GRA to promote voluntary tax compliance and ensure compliance for the same, especially amongst Micro, Small, and Medium-sized businesses.

He said GRA was also carrying out a similar exercise that would target businesses that operated in the next market to ensure they were complying with the laws.

In addition, Mr Annan said business owners who had been arrested in the past for non-compliance would be revisited to find out if they were now complying.

READ MORE: