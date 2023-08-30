Ghanaian musician Ablekuma Nana Lace has captured the attention of social media users with a freestyle rap that is both creative and humorous.

During a recent appearance on Hitz FM, Nana Lace delivered a never-to-be-forgotten freestyle rap that has become a viral sensation, leaving listeners in stitches.

In his freestyle, Nana Lace showcased his lyrical prowess and playfulness by listing series of medical conditions and diseases that he claims his rap can cure.

The list included a wide range of ailments, from Osteoporosis to Candidiasis, and even includes some tongue-twisting terms like Schistosomiasis and Sesquipedalian.

The humorous and unexpected nature of his lyrics has struck a chord with listeners, leading to widespread sharing and discussions on social media platforms.

His freestyle has sparked a trend on social media, with fans and followers sharing their favorite lines and reactions to his performance.

Watch video below: