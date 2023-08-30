Arsenal defender, Oleksandr Zinchenko, has named teammate, Thomas Partey, as the best holding midfielder he has ever played with in the Premier League.

According to him, the Ghana star is ahead of former Manchester City teammates, Fernandinho and Rodri, on his list of best holding midfielders.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE, Zinchenko insisted that Partey is the most underrated player in the Premier League. He picked the Ghanaian ahead of Manchester United’s Brazilian, Casemiro.

“I think Thomas Partey,” Zinchenko said when asked who’s the most underrated player in the Premier League. “He [Casemiro] is absolutely a world-class player as well. Casemiro, five Champions Leagues but for me, if you want me to choose one, Thomas Partey.

“I had a debate in my head on who is actually the best holding midfielder I ever played with; the debate was between Fernandinho, Thomas Partey, and Rodri, but Thomas Partey, I don’t know (in awe).

“He (Partey) has everything. Rodri is absolutely so well fit for the City system, if you take him out, it’s different City. He’s like the main detail there. For me, in City, this is the hardest position to play and Rodri suits there so well.”

Thomas Partey had his best season for Arsenal last term but was the biggest culprit of a falloff in their Premier League title pursuit toward the final stretch.

He was highly criticised and Mikel Arteta’s side were said to be leaning toward selling the Black Stars vice-captain during the summer.

Partey looks set to stay and is now being deployed as an inverting right-back for Arsenal in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal takes on Man United on Sunday, September 3 at the Emirates Stadium.

