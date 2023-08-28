Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus, has revealed he has always dreamt of playing in the Premier League after joining West Ham United this summer.

The 23-year-old on Sunday evening signed a five-year deal with the Hammers from Ajax.

Speaking in his first interview, the Black Stars attacker disclosed that it’s been a childhood dream to play in the English Premier League.

“I’ve been dreaming of playing in a league like this since I was a kid. I’ve been dreaming of this moment and I’m so happy to be here. But it doesn’t stop here, I want to keep going,” Mohammed Kudus said.

“I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about. I’m just here to do my best and help the team. I’m really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can’t wait to get started.”

At West Ham United, Mohammed Kudus has become just the third Ghanaian player to play for the Hammers and will wear jersey number 14.

He follows in the footsteps of former ex-Ghana defender John Paintsil and Black Stars captain Andre Ayew.