The government has completed and commissioned four modern institutional toilet facilities with changing rooms under the Sanitation and Water Project within Oforikrom Municipality.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Abraham Kwame Antwi says access to decent toilet facilities in school has been a headache to the Assembly.

According to him, most basic schools within the municipality do not have decent toilet facilities compelling many students to resort to open defecation around the school.

He said others including teachers leave the school compound to use a public toilet nearby, or go back home to use a toilet, and on some occasions end up elsewhere without returning to the school.

The 15 seater toilet projects were funded by the World Bank and constructed by Jaborah Construction Limited.

Anwomaso, Appiadu and Sacred heart JHS were the beneficiary schools.

The headmistress of Anwomaso JHS Vera Andoh says teachers had to devise ways to deal with girls’ menstrual challenges in the absence of decent toilet facilities, including changing rooms.

She says the new facilities come as a relief not only to students but teachers as well.

The chief linguist of Anwomaso, Nana Gyamfi wants the government to fence the school to ward-off weed-smokers and unscrupulous guys in the community.

Reshaping the road to the school, lighting system, and library are among the requests from the chief.

Abraham Kwame Antwi, the MCE assured residents of government commitment in improving institutional toilet facilities.

