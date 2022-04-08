Samira Bawumia, the wife of Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has caused a stir on social media with the eye-catching dress she wore to her husband’s address on the state of the economy.

Samira was spotted dressed in a colourful African print with a touch of silky print.

The dress was made in different shades of blue and army green.

Posting the pictures on her official Facebook page, the second lady described her husband’s performance as “brilliantly gave an account of Ghana’s State of the Economy”.

Check out the photos below: