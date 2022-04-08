Former captain of the Ghana Black Stars, Stephen Appiah, has shared with his fans photos of the early stages of his career.

Stephen began pursuing football at a very young age, specifically when he was a teenager.

According to him, the values he learned from sports have directed his path both professionally and in his private life.

Stephen Appiah named hardwork and perseverance as the keys to his success today and the reason he is being hailed as one of the best players football has produced.

He made the disclosure together with a photo of when he was in his elements.

The photo captured him rocking his number 10 jersey while he juggled a ball.