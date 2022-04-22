Efia Odo did her thing again at the Kwesi Arthur’s album listening show that took place Barbados Lounge, Airport, yesterday.

Apart from being the talk of the town when Cardi B arrived in Ghana for the choice of her wardrobe in 2019, Efia was barely covering her chest at Kwesi Arthur’s Son of Jacob album launch in 2022.

Dress Efia Odo wore to Cardi B’s Concert in Accra in December 2019.

Her cleavage and boobs could clearly be noticed as she flaunted herself at the event that had many stars present such as Kind Promise, MzVee and Ova Wise among others.

Efia Odo’s see-through dress takes spotlight at Kwesi Arthur’s #SonofJacob album listening

It was obvious the actress and influencer became the centre of attention as she flaunted the black-laced see-through dress.

Son of Jacob dropping midnight!!! pic.twitter.com/IAG7Uv0vw0 — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) April 21, 2022

Prior to her showing up at the venue, Efia Odo paid herself a sweet compliment, irrespective of talks trying to discard her. “I’m looking too good tonight,” she said.

I’m looking too good tonight! — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) April 21, 2022

Check out Efia Odo at the launch below:

Son of Jacob private listening💜 pic.twitter.com/YoM0tgRRmu — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) April 21, 2022

