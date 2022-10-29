Actress Gloria Sarfo has stated she is unfazed by the mockery some persons have subjected her to after her no make up photo went viral.

The actress is disappointed Ghanaians glorify artificial embellishment rather than the natural beauty following the backlash she received.

In a latest post she made on social media, she revealed she is never shy to show how she came into the world, taunting her haters to be prepared for more.

Gloria Sarfo shared a full reel of multiple photos of her in her raw state and teased her fans to feed their eyes.

On multiple occasions, Ghanaians have been on Gloria’s neck and questioned her beauty.

