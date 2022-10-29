The Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey-Korle Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has charged African nations to strengthen their efforts in the fight for renewable and green energy sources.

The legislator, who is passionate about climate and environmental issues, stressed the need for equity in terms of renewable energy and green energy across the African Continent.

As she lamented the fact that Africa was at the bottom of the food chain in the drive for fossil energy, she encouraged Ghana and her colleague African countries to take the lead in the search for green and cleaner energy.

The legislator was contributing to comments made by colleague MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri Constituency, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, on issues of Climate change on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, October 27.

“As we look towards COP 27, it is my prayer that we will fight for this continent to ensure that we do not become the bottom of the food chain yet again as we have been in the whole drive in fossil fuel energy. Mr. Speaker, the equity that we seek in terms of renewable energy and green energy must be one that is fair and just for all people across the continent of Africa,” she said.

Speaking further, she said Africa is responsible for only two percent of the carbon and other harmful emissions and yet is disproportionately affected by the effects of climate change.

Based on this, she opined that the support from the European Union (EU) and other more-industrialized nations given to African States is a moral responsibility for those who are contributing more towards the pollution of the planet to have a greater responsibility to ensure that they are supporting lesser industrialized nations to actually have access to affordable and simple technology to preserve the climate.

She also noted that the current model that exists when it comes to government to government co-operation on climate-related matters places too much emphasis on the role of the executive to the neglect of MPs.

According to her, that model needs to change if the fight against climate change would be successful and equitable.

She furthered that the MPs have a very vested interest in ensuring that technology and the necessary resources towards mitigating the effects of climate change are made accessible to their constituents.

Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings also made the point that the drive towards renewable energy and technology must not be one that is so expensive “that it becomes an abstract concept for the average person in our various countries and if we are really to have greater access given to our various constituents.”