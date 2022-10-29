A 15-year-old boy has allegedly murdered his mother at Osubeng, a farming community in the Kwahu South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The victim, Sakina Amuni, according to report, was working on her farm when her son, Amuni Illiasu hit her with a stick and slit her throat.

Adom News’ Kwasi Dwamena, who followed the story, reported that the suspect had threatened to kill his mother for not allowing him to smoke marijuana.

“His mother and other family members ignored the warning until he killed her in the farm,” he narrated.

When the police from Nkawkaw arrived at the scene, Kwasi said the suspect admitted to committing the crime.

Meanwhile, chief of Kwawu Osubeng, Nana Agyei Debrah Sasu, said he is not surprised the boy committed murder.

He revealed that, the suspect, made first attempt to poison his mother but luck eluded him.

He blamed the situation on the use of drugs by the youth in the area and urged parents to monitor their wards to avert such an unfortunate incident.