Shop owners at Dompoase in the Adansi North District of Ashanti Region are counting their losses after fire grazed down their items collectively worth over GHS 100,000.

The electronic shops went into flames after a faulty appliance was connected into a socket for testing.

Kofi Poku, one of the victims, speaking to Adom News’ Isaac K. Normanyo, stated his customer requested for a testing of a new television set, and immediately he plugged it, the main meter and fuse went off.

Unsuspecting of any crisis, he said they went about their normal activities until they were alerted of flames and thick smoke emanating from their shop.

However, due to lack of fire maintenance knowledge, the fire slowly engulfed the entire shop and other clothing shops on the block as they looked on helplessly.

Some items lost in the fire were multiple 55 inches TV sets which cost GHS 7,000 each, electrical cables, stuffing chairs, generators, among others.

The Fomena and Dompoase district fire service were called to the scene, but there was nothing much to salvage.