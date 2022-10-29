Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof Peter Twumasi, is advising rural communities to prioritise early childhood education.



He acknowledged the significance of proper education for children at an early level while promising to institute a scholarship scheme for the best candidates.



Speaking at a fundraising for the construction of a Kindergarten Block at Hwibaa in the Ahafo Ano South West District, he explained, “children build on what they learn at the early stages so we must see Kindergarten education as important.”



The self-help Kindergarten Block is geared towards improving access to quality education.



The UN Sustainable Development Goal Four targets quality education. Ghana among other developing countries is expected to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities” by 2030.



As the government makes efforts to improve education in the area, local communities are encouraged to support the early attainment of the SDG.



“We can only improve the lives of people in this community through quality education. We must all come together for this purpose,” said Prof. Twumasi.

ALSO READ:

NSA boss detained by police for alleged fraud

NSA boss adopts effective policy to promote education in Ahafo



The renowned educationist has taken the lead by donating 50 bags of cement and an undisclosed amount of money to aid the project.



Already, 1,400 registered students for the Basic Education Certificate Examination received examination materials from the NSA boss.