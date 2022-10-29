A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) New Juaben Chairman, Kwadwo Agyemang Boateng, has incurred the wrath of Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, one of the MPs demanding the removal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Agyemang condemned the MPs for not exhausting party structures to address their concerns but decided to come public with their demands.

To him, the MPs’ act was a display of dislike for Mr Ofori-Atta as there are some Ministers cum MPs who have come under intense pressure over non-performance amid public calls for them to be dismissed but there was no action from this group.

But Dr Ayew Afriyie who has been incensed by Mr Chairman’s comment said he went too far stating it was needless and baseless.

Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie is MP for Effiduase-Asokore

According to the MP, Mr Agyemang is a brother and good friend but his comments create an impression that he is pushing a certain agenda and has taken sides in the issue.

“We are Ashanti MPs and so what? Why would he come and attack us for pushing the interest of our constituents and the masses? His comments are not justified. He can’t come and undermine MPs; Nobody has said Ken is incompetent and so he shouldn’t go along that tangent,” he warned on Ekosii Sen.

The MP added he expects Mr Agyemang to address the real issues on the ground if he wants to comment and not embark on a needless agenda.