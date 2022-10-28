Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for New Juaben North, Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang, has taken a swipe at some 80 Members of Parliament (MPs) who demanded the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.

Mr Agyemang says he cannot fathom why these parliamentarians did not go through party structures but instead decided to come public with their demands.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he indicated he has no problems with the concerns of the MPs but their strategy was wrong.

According to him, the MPs should have considered the interest of the party first as it was through that that they got into parliament.

“They will never be in parliament if not for the party and they should know that the party births the government, why didn’t they follow party structures?

“Even if they claim they engaged the Majority Leader, why didn’t they wait for a while for a response, instead they came out with their demands the next day and why the threats too? It is totally wrong,” he fumed.

The MPs held a press conference on Tuesday to impress on the President to relieve his cousin of managing the national purse or risk losing their support for government business going forward.

The aggrieved MPs said their sentiments reflect the position of most of the NPP members in the House.

Following their concerns, President Akufo-Addo held a meeting with them to reconsider their position and therefore agreed that Mr Ofori-Atta should stay until the budget and the IMF processes are completed.

This to them means that they are looking at allowing Mr Ofori-Atta to stay in office for approximately the next six weeks.

But Mr Agyemang, who believes the party’s interest remains paramount and none of them can survive without NPP, has threatened to resign from NPP if even five of the MPs win an election as independent candidates.

