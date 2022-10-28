Tema Youth owner and bankroller has cautioned the Black Stars and management to make the necessary preparation to escape another disaster at the World Cup.

Ghana’s last appearance in 2024 in Brazil was disappointing after the team finished their group with one point.

The West African side will make their fourth appearance scheduled in Qatar and will be hoping to leave a positive mark.

However, the former Management Committee member of the Black Stars noted that the Kurt-Okraku led administration needs to put good measures in place to ensure the team succeeds in Qatar.

“We will go and come back empty-handed if we don’t put in the necessary structures and systems to achieve our set goals as a national team,” he told Happy FM as quoted by footballghana.com

Ghana, who has been housed in Group H, will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.