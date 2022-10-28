An Accra High Court has dismissed a defamatory case by the Director of Political Affairs at the Chief of Staff Office against The Multimedia Group.

This concerns its exposé on confiscated vehicles as the court awards 45,000 damages against the plaintiff.

The Court dismissed a defamatory case brought against investigative journalist Kwetey Nartey and The Multimedia Group Limited by the Director of Political Affairs at the Chief of Staff Office, Frank Asiedu Bekoe.

Mr Bekoe filed the suit of ¢10 million over the investigative story titled “JoyNews uncovers how confiscated cars were auctioned cheaply by politically connected”.

In his ruling, the judge said the story did not defame the Director of Political Affairs at the Presidency.

The judge however said that MGL should correct an inaccuracy in its report which said Mr Bekoe was the Head of the Assets Committee.

The court awarded ¢45,000 damages against the plaintiff.