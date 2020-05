Thirteen-year-old Atto Akweley, who met her untimely death after falling into an open well at Sefwi Juaboso, has been laid to rest.

She was laid to rest after a brief burial service with few family members in attendance in accordance with Ghana’s COVID-19 restriction directives.

Akweley’s grave

The sad incident occurred on Thursday when Akweley and her friends went to the well to fetch water for domestic use.

