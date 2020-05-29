A 13-year-old girl, named Atto Akweley, has met her untimely death after drowning in an opened well at Sefwi Juaboso in the Western North region.

Infromation gathered by Adom News suggested that the incident occurred when the girl and her friends went to fetch water from the well.

A witness, Shadrack Amoako, popularly known as Palo man, told Adom News he heard screams for help while working on his farm nearby.

“I quickly rushed to the scene and was told the girl had fallen inside the well. So I called the fire service and police for assistance but she was dead upon retrieval from the well,” he narrated.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent to the Juaboso Government Hospital with family members stunned over what could have caused the fall.

Watch the video above: