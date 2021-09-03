2020 Presidential Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is set to embark on a ‘Thank You’ tour of the Western North region.

The tour has been slated for September 10, 2021, at Sefwi Juaboso.

This is a means for the former President to show appreciation to Ghanaians for their votes in the 2020 general elections.

Mr John Mahama started his nationwide ‘Thank You’ tour in the Upper East Regional Capital, Bolgatanga, continued to Walewale in the North East Region, Tamale as well as the Savanna and Upper West Regions in the first phase as scheduled.

Mahama embarks on Thank You tour

During his tour, Mr Mahama held meetings with religious, traditional, and opinion leaders, as well as regional and constituency executives, and party faithful.

In the yet-to-be-embarked tour, he will be accompanied by the NDC’s National Executive Members and Regional Executive Members to interact with chiefs, queens and party supporters.

Mr Mahama will visit the region to show his appreciation for the massive votes that the party got from the during 2020 December polls.

Out of the nine constituencies in the region, the NDC won six seats and NPP three. The NDC has been dominating in the region with eight Members of parliament until the party lost the Sefwi Akontombra and Wiawso seats to NPP in the 2016 and 2020 polls.

It is expected that the former President tour to the region will boost the morale of the party supporters as they prepare for the 2024 general elections.