Ghana has recorded a drop in active cases of the dreaded COVID-19 virus.

Some 112,460 persons have also recovered and have been discharged, bringing the number of active cases down to 6,940 from the initial 7,151 as of the last update.

However, five more people have become casualties of the coronavirus disease in Ghana as of August 30, 2021.

This is according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), as the latest figure puts the death toll at 1,052.

The GHS website also revealed that 449 new cases have been recorded.

Out of the active cases, 147 are in a severe condition while another 60 are in a critical state.

Cumulatively, 120,452 Ghanaians have contracted the novel coronavirus since the first two cases were recorded in March 2020.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 64,720; Ashanti Region – 20,164; Western Region – 6,756; Eastern Region – 6,081; Volta Region – 4,510; Central Region – 4,259; Bono East Region – 2,411; Bono Region – 2,046; Northern Region – 1,704; Upper East Region – 1,370; Ahafo Region – 1,030; Western North Region – 956; Oti Region – 759; Upper West Region – 575; North East Region– 256; Savannah Region – 187.