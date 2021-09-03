Teachers at all levels across the country will be receiving a laptop to aid with teaching and learning as the government officially launches a ‘one teacher one laptop’ initiative.

Teachers are expected to pay 30 percent of the cost of the laptops while government absorbs 70 percent.

Reiterating the government’s resolve to digitize the economy, Vice president Dr Bawumia warned school heads to ensure the laptops are handed over to the teachers only.

Applauding the government, Education Minister Dr Yaw Adutwum said he was confident the Laptops will help improve teaching and learning outcomes, especially at the SHS level.

Some teachers who received their laptops at the launch expressed excitement at the development.

