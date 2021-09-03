Charles Kwabena Akonnor, the head coach of the Black Stars has called for support ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifying game against Ethiopia.

The Black Stars will host Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium today, with the game scheduled to kick off at 19:00GMT.

Akonnor, speaking at a mandatory press conference held on Thursday, said the time has come for all supporters of the game to come together and offer support for the team to record some great victories in the games.

“Usually, I want to appeal to the nation, to all our football-loving fans to come in their numbers; those who will be able to come and support us those who will be watching the game at various homes keep your fingers crossed for us,” the former Asante Kotoko coach said.

“This is our moment this is our time and so we need your support to make it, without you, it’s always difficult,” he said.

The Black Stars will fly to Johannesburg to play South Africa in their second Group G game on Monday, September 6.

CK Akonnor will be hoping to steer the Black Stars to book a qualification for the 2022 Mundial in Qatar having missed out in 2018 in Russia.